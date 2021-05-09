GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says that they received reports of an officer-involved shooting in Greenville and are currently in the process of responding.
Greenville police dispatch confirms that police are responding in the area along Verdae Boulevard. The roadway is blocked off.
A second scene at nearby Legacy Park is blocked off in connection with the investigation. A witness at the park told FOX Carolina News they heard multiple shots fired.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a death did occur in the area, but could not specify the circumstances surrounding the death.
(FOX Carolina / May 9, 2021)
Police are not yet releasing information, as of this writing.
Many viewers have reported roads being blocked in the area.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
