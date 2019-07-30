GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Berea Fire Department and Highway Patrol are responding to a small brush fire along Highway 183 near Old Farris Bridge Road, officials confirm.
Firefighters say a power line came down and started it.
Berea Fire Department is currently on scene, waiting to make sure it is out.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more.
