FLETCHER, NC (FOX Carolina) - Visitors enjoying the NC Mountain State Fair will be without one ride after a safety issue that arose Sunday prompted officials to shut it down.
According to fair officials, the Space Wheels ride had a non-structural brace fall off Saturday evening while the fair was open. Officials say nobody was hurt, and that ride operators responded immediately. The ride was stopped, unloaded, and shut down for inspection. The ride was closed Sunday for repairs, and officials say a third-party inspector will rest the ride on Monday along with carnival operators and the NC Department of Labor.
In an email to FOX Carolina, fair officials say "Safety is a top priority at the NC Mountain State Fair. Procedures are in place to monitor rides each and every day."
The fair takes place at the Western North Carolina Ag Center, located at 1301 Fanning Bridge Road in Fletcher. The fair runs through September 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.