Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has released initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending June 20.
According to SCDEW, 17,098 people filed an initial claim last week. That's down 2,268 from the previous week.
Greenville County saw initial claims this past week totaling 1,642, tying it with Richland County for the most in the state.
In the last 14 weeks, the total number of claims in the state has risen to 618,729 . SCDEW says more than $2.5 billion has been paid in a combination of UI benefits and CARES Act programs.
“Our latest initial claims number shows another decline, the lowest we have been able to report since early March, but overall is still stubbornly high. We are seeing more businesses re-opening cautiously and safely, navigating the challenge of customer and employee safety while making sound business decisions. We anticipate this trend of more businesses recalling employees will continue, even if it’s at a slower rate than hoped for,” said Dan Ellzey, Executive Director, S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
“We also want to bring attention to the upcoming deadline of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, which provides an additional $600 per week to UI claimants. It is set to expire on July 25, 2020 – one month from today. This means unless Congress passes additional legislation that extends this program or funds something similar, those currently receiving unemployment insurance benefits, will only receive their weekly benefit amount after July 25, which is a maximum of $326 per week,” continued Ellzey.
Officials have encouraged both employers and job seekers to utilize the job matching service that is provided on the agency's website for free. Interested parties can visit the site by clicking here.
