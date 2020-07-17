Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, Greenville Mayor Knox White was joined by local heath officials to talk about the alarming rise of COVID-19 in the Upstate and Greenville.
Mayor White opened the briefing with a sense of urgency talking about new, jarring numbers, and how this most recent surge of cases could lead to something unmanageable if the community does nothing.
During the press conference, health officials said before Memorial Day, we had a flat, controlled chart, showing progress in controlling the COVID-19 outbreak. But as of July 16, the numbers are now out of control and doctors say we have to implement controlled measures that are effective in our community.
So in an effort to flatten the curve, the city unveiled a new campaign called "Mask Up. Life is Waiting". The campaign will focus on the need to wear facial coverings and social distancing in an effort for the community to get "back to normal".
Without changes, in a worse-case-scenario, Dr. Wendell James from Prisma Health says hospitals could be at capacity in two weeks, but that situation can still improve if the public works together.
If they don't, he painted a grim picture.
Dr. James pointed to extreme cases, such as Italy, where officials there had to decide who got ventilators and who got denied. Who got medicine, who didn't. Who got admitted to the hospital and who was turned away.
"What I'd like to see in this community, is we take this seriously. We put mask ordinances in place, or requirements for masks. If municipalities, counties and the state won't do it, the businesses do it."
In an effort to help Greenville leaders and businesses, the city has developed a COVID-19 dashboard to help make informed decisions based on current, local data.
When asked how they would respond to people who say it's their right to not wear a mask, health officials pointed out that wearing a mask isn't about rights. It's about personal responsibility and helping keep people safe.
"There's no difference between rights and responsibility. We need to get rights off the table. We need to take responsibility even if we don't want to do something," Dr. James said.
Another health official, Dr. Marcus Blackstone, with Bon Secours St. Francis, said there is a 99% chance that one in 25 people has COVID-19.
Officials say the only treatment we know that can help stop the spread of the disease is using hand sanitizer, washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks.
Dr. James said, "We have had to fight wars we don't want to fight. This is no different than that."
