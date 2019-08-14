Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Wednesday morning, firefighters from Burke, Mitchell, Rutherford, and Buncombe Counties were on scene of a massive fire in Marion.
According to Will Keller, Emergency Services Director for McDowell County, the call came in at 12:33 a.m. for a warehouse fire on Virginia Road near the Clinchfield community.
At this time the cause of the fire is unknown. We're told that the warehouse typically used to store cotton and that no one is believed to have been inside when the fire began.
We're told one firefighter suffered a minor leg injury while fighting the fire on the outside portion of the warehouse.
Keller says the fire could very well burn for days due to the size of the warehouse and the amount of materials stored inside.
We're told residents in the community should expect temporary power outages as power connections have been disconnected in the area as firefighters fight the fire.
We have a crew on the way and we'll update when we have more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.