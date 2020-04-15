MACON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Carolinas were hit by powerful storms that left communities devastated, and officials say the clean-up process will take several days to weeks.
Macon County Emergency Management says their area alone experienced thirteen debris flows or significant slope failures - or landslides - as a result of the severe weather.
The area west of Franklin to the northeastern part of the county experienced the highest number of slides, officials said. One of the debris flows was over 4,000 feet in length.
Nine commercial buildings and ten residential structures saw significant damage due to the high water, debris or high winds. Several other structures, as well as driveways, suffered minor damage.
Emergency management says some vehicles were inundated with water, while many agricultural properties near streams or river basins experienced flooding.
Eight full-time residents were still isolated Wednesday as many roadways, bridges or culverts in their area were washed out. Officials say another eight part-time residents or rental properties that aren't currently occupied were also isolated.
Three people who were significantly affected by the storms remain are taking shelter at a local hotel, and are being assisted by the American Red Cross and other local agencies.
MORE NEWS:
Cooper: 'Testing, tracing and trends' will help determine when to loosen restrictions in NC
Prisma Health will start testing effectiveness of blood plasma in critically ill COVID-19 patients
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.