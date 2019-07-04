Spindale, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Spindale Police Department has cancelled the alert for missing 84-year-old Harold Dean Godfrey.
According to dispatch, Mr. Godfrey returned home on his own and is safe.
Earlier on Thursday officials requested help in locating Godfrey. They said he was last seen at 123 Prince Street in Spindale, N.C. wearing a multi-colored short sleeve Hawaiian shirt, khaki pants and brown shoes.
Officials believe he could be headed to Smith Grove Baptist Church on Horn Bottom Road in Forest City, N.C.
He's described as 6 feet tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with short gray hair and blue eyes. Godfrey could be driving a 2006 Ford Five Hundred, gray in color with North Carolina license plate VYT3893.
Officials say Godfrey could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
