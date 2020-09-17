Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - An Endangered Person Notification is being cancelled after law enforcement officials say a missing man with dementia has been found safe.
According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, 75-year-old Warren Lynch was last seen on Fisherman's Cove in Inman Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. At the time he was driving a 4-door red Chevrolet Equinox with a SC tag PYA855.
He was last wearing a black and white striped shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
His family said he was recently diagnosed with dementia.
The sheriff's office said he now lives at a Landrum address in Greenville County, but resided in Campobello in Spartanburg County until about a year ago.
Just after 7 a.m., an alert from SLED said Mr. Lynch had been found safe. Law Enforcement says they appreciate the public's assistance in locating Mr. Lynch.
