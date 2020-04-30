COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina’s State Emergency Response Team said the state’s hospital bed utilization rate is about average for this time of year.
“The percentage of hospital bed utilization for this time of year during a non-pandemic event are about average, as hospitals consider this time of year routine for scheduling emergent and elective surgeries,” according to Laura with the S.C. State Emergency Response Team Joint Information Center.
Per the latest DHEC numbers, released Wednesday, South Carolina’s statewide hospital bed utilization rate, with 6,932 in use and 4,480 beds available.
Of those 6,392 hospital beds in use, only 311 of those were for patients with or suspected of having COVID-19.
In the Upstate, DHEC said hospital beds are at about 55 percent capacity.
Click here to read more about hospital capacity in the state.
MORE NEWS - First SC woman to recover from COVID-19 after plasma infusion from another recovered patient speaks about her experience
