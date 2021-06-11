GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - According to the National Weather Service (NWS) the storms have caused damage and power outages in some Upstate communities.
NWS says a tree blown down on power lines on North Oakland Street caused power outages in a neighborhood. They also say a church steeple was blown off into the road near the intersection of North Main Street and West Church Street.
According to Duke Energy power outage map, about 1000 people are out of power in Spartanburg County. In Greenville County more than 70 people are currently without power.
This is all the information we have right now. We will update this article if we learn more.
