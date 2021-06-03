GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials confirm that the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Cleveland park was vandalized by latex paint.
Officials say that park crews noticed the vandalism during their morning litter patrol. They say that the latex paint found on the monument was still wet when it was discovered.
According to officials, crews have been able to clean the paint off with a power washer.
A photo of crews cleaning the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Cleveland park (FOX Carolina, June 3 2021)
A photo of crews cleaning the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Cleveland park after it was allegedly vandalized (FOX Carolina, June 3 2021)
A photo of crews cleaning the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Cleveland park after it was allegedly vandalized (FOX Carolina, June 3 2021)
This is all of the information that we have at this time, we will continue to update this story as more details are released.
