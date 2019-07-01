Transylvania County, NC (FOX Carolina) - The sheriff's office in Transylvania County said two missing teen girls who went missing from a wilderness camp have been found safe.
The girls were located Monday evening after being reported missing Sunday night at Trails Carolina Wilderness Camp in the Lake Toxaway Community.
Deputies say the girls were reported missing around 11:30 p.m.
The missing girls are Gaby Caturano, a 14-year-old female; and Isabella Biancamano, a 15-year-old female. Deputies say both are approximately 5’4” tall and weigh between 100 and 115 pounds.
