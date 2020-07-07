Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Rescuers are searching for three missing hikers in the Haywood County area after they were reported missing around 6 p.m. Monday.
Haywood County public information officer Allison Richmond says two parents and a young child, possibly elementary school age, got lost while hiking along the Art Loeb Trail near the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Richmond says it's believed the family left the trail and made their way into the Shining Wilderness area which is unmarked.
We're told the family's car was located Monday morning and crews believe the family is mobile and responsive.
Right now the biggest concern, rescuers say, is weather. Richmond says the family is not believed to have equipment for being in dense fog and wet conditions for a long period of time.
We're told crews have been working non-stop since 7 p.m. Monday searching for the family. Right now, the search is limited to a ground search because of weather conditions. Dozens of search and rescue personnel from teams in multiple counties have been assisting.
Crews say if the family isn't found by 6 p.m today, they'll look at bringing in more search crews and possibly state authorities.
