GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown praised all the agencies involved in bringing the weeks-long horse attack investigation to a close earlier this afternoon.
But some horse aren't as convinced this is all over.
As a horse owner and member of several equine advocacy groups, Chirstine Pallini says she's conflicted.
"I absolutely don't discount the boar attacks. Those situations where there were videos and photographs," she told FOX Carolina.
"[But] I'm doubtful that all the attacks were boar-related," she added.
Law enforcement, however, has definitively said: case closed.
SLED says, aside from one case involving a horse that was shot, they now blame wild boars for the series of unexplained deaths of horses in the Upstate.
"I don't think there's much of a question that it was wild hogs causing the damage to these horses," said Greg Lucas, a spokesperson for DNR.
The SLED media release goes on to say that animal tracks near attack sites are consistent with boars, showing their involvement.
"After aerial surveillance by DNR using infrared radar in the last few weeks, they saw a lot of interaction between horses and wild hogs in those areas," Lucas said.
Lucas told FOX Caroline law enforcement approached DNR back in mid-November, right when community meetings were going on, asking them to fly unmanned aircraft through areas affected by attacks between the hours of 10pm and 4am.
What they saw, combined with the wounds on horses, showed a pattern.
"It matched up to about where the tusks on the wild boar would be," said Lucas, when talking about the wounds and punctures on horses.
He says during cold snaps, boars may have gone looking for food. Attacks like this aren't normal but:
"Maybe with these horse things...maybe we're seeing a new chapter," he solemnly reflected.
Others like Pallini want to see it with their own eyes.
"I would like to see, and I know the community would like to see, what evidence was found at the other locations where we did not see photographs, videos, or were told of the physical evidence of the boar attacks," she said.
She and others believe certain incidents, where wounds on horses were higher up, or where fences were cut, need more looking into.
Lucas adds, especially in recent years, the wild boar population has exploded and become a much bigger problem in the area.
Other owners say they want to see the evidence law enforcement has, and even want it presented at another community meeting so people can weigh in.
The one case of the shooting of a horse not blamed on wild boars is being investigated as a separate incident by law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.