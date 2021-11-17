Tony Gene Banks

Tony Gene Banks, 70, (NCCMP/Nov. 17, 2021). 

 N.C. Center for Missing Persons

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officials are searching for a missing endangered man, according to the N.C Center for Missing Persons.

According to Missing Persons, 70-year-old Tony Gene Banks was last seen on Biltmore Avenue in Asheville. 

They say he could be traveling to a hospital. 

Banks is 5-feet-6 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and short grey and black hair. 

If anyone has information regarding his location contact Det. Zeigler at the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110. 

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.