ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Officials are searching for a missing endangered man, according to the N.C Center for Missing Persons.
According to Missing Persons, 70-year-old Tony Gene Banks was last seen on Biltmore Avenue in Asheville.
They say he could be traveling to a hospital.
Banks is 5-feet-6 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, with brown eyes, and short grey and black hair.
If anyone has information regarding his location contact Det. Zeigler at the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
