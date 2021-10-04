WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County Emergency Management and other crews are looking for a fisherman from Simpsonville who went missing on Sunday.
Crews began their search for 58-year-old Jeffrey Griffith after a call came in at 2 p.m. Sunday saying Griffith's car was found in the Cherry Hill Recreation Area, according to Deputy Director for Emergency Management in Oconee County Scott Smith.
Griffith is said to have been wearing brown pants, possibly zippered pants that turn into shorts, possibly a wearing a zippered or pullover shirt, and is known to wear chest waders when fishing.
Smith said the Oconee County Dive team, Oconee County Emergency Management, and Oconee county Fire Rescue ended their search when it got unsafe for crews. Now the search continues on Monday on trails along the Chatooga River.
"We’re going to concentrate on the rivers, the trails, the little spur trails they have along the Chatooga River we know that fisherman like to go to. With the rain we’ve have an increase in water coming down the River so that’s a concern for everybody involved," said Smith.
Officials are asking for the public to not get involved in the search due to how dangerous the area is. If you happen to see Mr. Griffith, please call 911.
