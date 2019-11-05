ROBESON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) Law enforcement officials are requesting the public's help tracking down a 13-year-old boy they say escaped from a Robeston County Juvenile Court - where he was facing murder and robbery charges.
A Facebook post from the Robeston County Sheriff's Office says the 13-year-old was in court for two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapons charges.
He reportedly escaped around noon on Tuesday. Officials say he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and beige pants. At the time, the 13-year-old also had leg restraints on, and no shoes.
The juvenile was reportedly seen at the intersection of Highway 72 and Country Club Road in Lumberton.
Deputies say he has brown eyes and brown hair, and weighs around 110 lbs. He stands approximately 5 feet tall.
Due to the suspect being a minor, his identity cannot be released at this time.
Anyone with information on the suspect's location is asked to conatc the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
