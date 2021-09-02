Missing person AFD

Officials searching for missing Asheville man, department says (Asheville Fire Department)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officials need your help finding a missing Asheville man, according to the Asheville Fire Department.

Officials describe the missing person as a 68-year-old black man wearing a blue hay, a grey shirt, black backpack and is on a silver bike.

If you’ve seen this man, you’re asked to call 911.

