ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officials need your help finding a missing Asheville man, according to the Asheville Fire Department.
Officials describe the missing person as a 68-year-old black man wearing a blue hay, a grey shirt, black backpack and is on a silver bike.
If you’ve seen this man, you’re asked to call 911.
