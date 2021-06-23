ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is searching for an offender that was serving part of his sentence outside of prison
The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice is actively seeking Offender Ricky Hardy (#0166807) who has absconded from his residential location in Buncombe County. Hardy is a 61-year-old Black male who stands 6’3” tall, weighs 255 lbs., is bald and has brown eyes. pic.twitter.com/1l6owSfhhf— NC Public Safety (@NCPublicSafety) June 23, 2021
According to a release from the Department of public Safety, Ricky Hardy was participating in the department's Extending the Limits of Confinement initiative.
Hardy is described as a 61-year-old male who measures around six feet, three inches in height and weighs around 255 pounds, according to NCDPS.
NCDPS says that Hardy was serving an active sentence for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking an entering. Hardy's projected release date was September 19, 2021, according to the department.
Anyone with information on Ricky Hardy's whereabouts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement.
The Extending the Limits of Confinement (ELC) program is described by NCDPS as a program that allows individuals to serve the rest of their prison sentence either at home or at transitional housing. ELC is not an early release or commutation, NCDPS says.
