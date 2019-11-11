CONCORD, NC (FOX Carolina) – North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety has asked people to be on the lookout for two teenage boys who escaped from the Stonewall Jackson Youth Development Center in Concord.
Officials said Christopher H. and Mikal M. were last seen on Sunday afternoon.
“Due to the unpredictability of juvenile behavior during an escape, the Department has a high degree of concern for the safety of the juveniles and the public,” the NCDPS wrote on Facebook.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.
MORE NEWS - Officials: Kentucky woman arrested after saying she had a bomb at GSP Airport
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.