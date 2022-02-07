POLK COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced that the climbing lane of I-26 West on the Saluda Grade will be impacted over the next few days.
Officials said a contractor will begin placing a safety barrier on February 7. This operation is expected to last until February 10 and will occur in the area between mile marker 65 to 62.5. During this time, the climbing lane will close from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. each day.
This work is being done to prepare for a larger draining project. According to officials, Watson Contracting of Franklin will repair or replace the drain pipes damaged during storms in 2018. This $16.5 million contract will include lining existing pips, boring new pipes, building a new shoulder berm gutter and installing new guardrails and paved ditches.
Officials expect this project to finish on September 15, 2023. Traffic is not expected to be impacted during this entire period. However, lanes could close occasionally throughout the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.