SOLDOTNA, ALASKA (FOX Carolina) -Alaskan state officials say seven people were killed when two planes collided over the Kenai Peninsula Friday morning, including four passengers from South Carolina.
According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Public Safety, the mid-air collision happened around 8:30 a.m. local time over Soldotna. The initial plane crash was near mile 91.5 of the Sterling Highway, which was shut down temporarily due to safety concerns. Most of the wreckage was found 200 yards from the road, and had multiple witnesses reporting it. The release indicated multiple agencies, from local police and state troopers to the FAA, have all responded.
Alaska State Troopers say one plane involved had a single occupant, while the other aircraft had six people onboard. While one person was found alive on the scene, that initial survivor passed away, succumbing to injuries en route to the local hospital.
Those who passed away were identified as follows:
- Alaska state Representative Gary Knopp of Kenai, the sole occupant in one plane
- Gregory Bell, 67, of Soldotna, the pilot of the other plane
- David Rogers, a 40-year-old guide from Kansas
- Caleb Hulsey, age 26, from South Carolina
- Heather Hulsey, age 25, from South Carolina
- Mackay Hulsey, age 24, of South Carolina
- Kirstin Wright, age 23, of South Carolina
The NTSB was notified and will begin their investigation, per Alaska DPS.
“This is an unfathomable tragedy for multiple families today. The DPS sends a heartfelt condolence to all who lost a loved one in this mid-air collision,” said Commissioner Amanda Price, Department of Public Safety. “Troopers and partner agencies have worked together diligently at the scene and have reached out to next of kin to notify them of this heartbreaking incident.”
In a series of tweets, Alaska governor Mike Dunleavy expressed his condolences for those who where killed in the collision.
The First Lady and I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to Representative Knopp's family as they mourn his untimely passing. Throughout his 42 years on the Kenai Peninsula, Gary became well known as an avid outdoorsman, a skilled pilot, & a dedicated public servant. (1/2)— Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) July 31, 2020
His presence will no doubt be missed by those he faithfully served. I have ordered the United States flag and Alaska state flag to be flown at half-staff in honor of Representative Knopp for three days beginning immediately and ending at sunset on Monday, August 3. (2/2)— Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) July 31, 2020
I have received confirmation that, in addition to the tragic death of Rep. Knopp, six others lost their lives in the mid-air collision above Soldotna this morning. Among them was a family visiting Alaska from South Carolina, fishing guide David Rogers of Kansas...(1/2)— Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) July 31, 2020
...and local pilot Greg Bell, a much-loved, longtime resident of the Kenai. Rose and I are heartbroken for the families of today's victims, and I can assure them that investigators will have the State's full cooperation as they begin to unravel this morning's tragic events. (2/2)— Governor Mike Dunleavy (@GovDunleavy) July 31, 2020
The crash Friday happened more than seven years after another similarly tragic incident. In July 2013, two families from Greenville were killed near Soldotna after a small, single-engine plane crashed on takeoff at the local airport, claiming the lives of two families.
Stay tuned for updates on this story as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.