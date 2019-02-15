SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) --
On Monday, February 11th, a teacher at a local Upstate elementary school saved a child from choking, Greenville County district officials released.
On Monday, the student named Dorian, an 8-year-old second grader in her class, sat down at lunch, at Plain Elementary in Simpsonville.
Tina Hamilton, his teacher, noticed he had begun to choke on one of his 'Lunchables' and she sprang into action, officials say.
The Greenville County School District said that they require all employees to watch a series of safety training videos each year.
Mrs. Hamilton said she remembered the "How to Help Someone Who is Choking" video and proceeded to perform the Heimlich maneuver on Dorian.
She was able to dislodge the ham in about 10 stomach thrusts, the district officials said.
After, Dorian finished his lunch in the school health room under the watchful eye of the nurse.
When Beth Brotherton, the Director of Communications for Greenville County Schools, arrived the next day to see how the student was doing, she said he was eating the same kind of 'Lunchables' just in smaller bites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.