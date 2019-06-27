ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Asheville has shut down a building on Merrimon Avenue after a sinkhole formed, possibly undermining its integrity.
The city says the sinkhole was originally called in on June 20, near 1010 Merrimon Avenue. The sinkhole was originally 12 feet wide, but is now about 36 feet wide.
For safety reasons, the city has forbidden anyone from entering the building and deemed it unsafe for occupancy.
The owner of the property has been approved to replace a pipe originally installed to allow a stream to flow through it underground.
