SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg High School students and staff are mourning the loss of one of their students Friday evening.
According to social media posts from Spartanburg HS on Facebook and from the Spartanburg HS Vikings Twitter account, senior Nick Dixon passed away Friday afternoon. According to the Facebook post from the high school, Dixon passed away unexpectedly during surgery.
The tweet from the Vikings' account says Nick played linebacker, defensive line, and running back. It also says that Nick excelled on the turf and off, contributing to the team and to his community.
Nick Dixon you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6R3t1JHrco— SpartanburgVikingsFootball (@SHSVikingsfb) January 11, 2019
Dixon was selected for and played in the SC/NC Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas in 2018, and the tweet from the Vikings says he had several offers to play at the collegiate level.
A full statement from Spartanburg District 7 Dr. Russell W. Booker, sent to staff earlier Friday evening, follows:
"Nick Dixon Spartanburg School District 7 is mourning the loss of a beloved student this afternoon. Spartanburg High School Senior, Nick Dixon died unexpectedly this afternoon during surgery. A member of the varsity football team, Nick was most recently honored in his selection to play in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas and was looking forward to playing college football in the fall. Anyone who knows Nick describes him as everyone’s best friend. A talented and highly respected student-athlete, this amazing young man will be sorely missed. Speaking on behalf of the District 7 community, Superintendent Dr. Russell Booker asked that Nick and his family be remembered in prayer. As the District grieves this unthinkable loss, counselors and coaches will be available to students at the high school on Monday morning and in the days ahead. All sports activities and games scheduled for this evening have been cancelled."
-Dr. Russell W. Booker, superintendent, Spartanburg County School District 7
