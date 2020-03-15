GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Several Greer CPW customers may have found themselves without power early Sunday afternoon.
Officials said over 600 customers were affected by the outage - leaving people's homes and businesses without power, even several traffic lights out.
What was to blame, you might ask?
Greer CPW says a squirrel knocked the power out.
They said crews were hoping to restore power to customers within a few hours.
OUTAGE: We are aware and working power outages near Buncombe Road. Please hang tight and our crews are on the way. https://t.co/kYHjtZkrkV— Greer CPW (@GreerCPW) March 15, 2020
MORE NEWS:
There are now 32 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, officials say
Publix, Harris Teeter and other grocery stores are changing hours to cope with shopping frenzies. Here's what you need to know
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.