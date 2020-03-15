Angry Squirrel
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Several Greer CPW customers may have found themselves without power early Sunday afternoon. 

Officials said over 600 customers were affected by the outage - leaving people's homes and businesses without power, even several traffic lights out. 

What was to blame, you might ask? 

Greer CPW says a squirrel knocked the power out. 

They said crews were hoping to restore power to customers within a few hours. 

