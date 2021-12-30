GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Residents in Mauldin are experiencing a power outage early Thursday morning, according to Duke Energy's power outage map.
Duke said outage was initially reported at 4:17 a.m. and effected 800 customers. The outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging Duke Energy's equipment.
As of 8:30 a.m., there are 460 customers left without power.
The Mauldin Police Department said Miller Road from Hamby Drive to Smith Hines Road is shut down due to crews working. We're told a power pole split in half and fell from the storm overnight.
Police said there is no timeline as of yet on when this specific road will be opened back up.
