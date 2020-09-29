Starr, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Anderson District 3 say a situation that unfolded on Monday at Starr-Iva Middle school has now become a disciplinary matter.
According to school officials, a student brought an unloaded BB gun, a knife and a lighter to school.
Officials say an investigation concluded there was no intent to cause harm and there were no threats to students and staff at anytime.
