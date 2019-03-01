BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officials said a student at Blacksburg Middle School was taken into custody and removed from school grounds after being found with knives.
Officials with the Cherokee County School District said it happened on Tuesday.
The student was found to be in possession of two knives.
Another student alerted the assistant principal and an investigation was launched.
There was no word on any charges or disciplinary action in the case.
