ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews worked to douse the flames that started at a paper company Saturday afternoon and now officials tell us a suspect is in custody, charged with arson.
Anderson County Fire Dispatch tells FOX Carolina the fire was called in around 2:34 p.m. from the Sterling Paper Company on South Main Street in Anderson. There were three county companies and two ladder trucks on scene.
The fire appeared to be under control around 4:30 p.m.
Jimmy Sutherland with Anderson County Fire confirms 40-year-old, Jason Donald, was arrested for arson in connection to the fire.
Donald is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center.
