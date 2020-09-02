SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at the abandoned Spartanburg Motor Lodge Tuesday afternoon and now officials tell us a suspect is in custody.
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office tells FOX Carolina the fire was called in around 1 p.m after thick black smoke was seen coming from the one of the buildings.
The director of Spartanburg County Environmental Division says two individuals were found sleeping inside different rooms at the lodge early Tuesday morning. One of those suspects was Chris Talbert, who has been on a no trespass from the motel since Aug. 8, 2020.
Officials say Talbert entered onto the property after being asked to leave and having being warned in the past. During the investigation of the fire, Talbert confessed to intentionally setting the fire out of anger from his encounter with Environmental Enforcement Offices earlier that morning.
Talbert has been charged trespassing and third degree arson.
No information has been said about the other individual.
According to officials the building has been deemed uninhabitable and is scheduled to be demolished soon.
Several fires at this motel site have been investigated. This year alone there have been four, including Tuesday's. The most recent was in June. The others were in January and February.
