GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Suspect involved in crime spree across the Upstate and Western North Carolina has been captured.
According to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg with Greenville PD, Christopher Lamar Victoria was arrested on Monday night by the agency's Crime Response Team.
Henderson County officials said Victoria was also involved in a chase in November.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Victoria was charged with the following:
- (5) Petitt Larceny
- (7) Autobreaking
- (1) Financial Transaction Card Theft
- (4) Burglary - 1st degree
- (1) Burglary - 2nd degree
- (2) Financial Transaction Card Theft <$500 in six month period
- (2) Grand Larceny
- (4) Failure to comply
- (1) Fugitive from Justice
- (1) Possession of Firearm
We are waiting to receive more information on Victoria's charges from Henderson County.
Stay tuned for more updates.
