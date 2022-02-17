CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - SWAT and Laurens County deputies responded to an incident at a motel Thursday.
The incident happened at the Travelers Inn Motel located at 12118 Highway 56, just off of Interstate 26.
SWAT was called to assist with the scene. Deputies say no shots were fired during the incident.
We're told an individual is in custody.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
