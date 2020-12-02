COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery Officials said Wednesday's midday Pick 3 drawing produced thousands of winners across the state.
Depending on the price paid for the ticket, players who picked 7 – 7 – 7 took home either $250 or $500 per play.
The odds of winning the game are 1 in 1,000.
Officials said the total Pick 3 prize payout for Wednesday’s midday draw will be more than $2.5 million after 10,347 total winning plays were purchased.
This marks the eleventh time 7 – 7 – 7 has been drawn by the lottery. The last time was in October of 2019.
Winning Pick 3 tickets worth up to $500 can be cashed at lottery retailers statewide within 180 days of the drawing date.
