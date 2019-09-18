DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - School administrators say more police will be on the Byrnes High School campus as they investigate threats issued against the school made on social media.
A statement issued by Spartanburg District 5 confirms a student at the high school alerted administrators about the potential threat, which they say was made Wednesday afternoon. The district says law enforcement was immediately contacted and the investigation is underway.
While District 5 isn't aware of a credible threat against the school, additional officers will be on campus until the investigation is over as a matter of extreme precaution.
The district assured that the safety of students and staff is their first priority in their statement. The full text follows:
Earlier this afternoon, a student at Byrnes High School alerted administrators there about a potential threat against the safety of Byrnes High School students and staff posted on social media. Administrators immediately notified law enforcement, and they are actively investigating.
District Five is not aware of any credible threat against Byrnes High School at this time. However, as a matter of extreme precaution, there will be additional law enforcement officers at Byrnes High School until this investigation is over.
As always, the safety of our students and staff is our first priority in District Five Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.