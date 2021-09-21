GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have completed their investigation after two twin babies were found dead inside a car outside of a daycare on Sept. 1, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said after investigating, the father of 20-month-old twin boys Bryson and Brayden McDaniel went to work and thought he dropped the boys off at Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on Wilson Blvd. in Blythewood.
When the father returned to the daycare for pickup, daycare employees told him the boys were never dropped off that morning, according to deputies. The father returned to his car and found his boys dead in the back seat.
Coroner Nadia Rutherford initially said she believed the boys might have been in the car for nine-and-a-half hours before 911 was called.
After an autopsy and further investigation, Rutherford said the manner of death was ruled as an accident and the cause of death was ruled as hypothermia.
“Normal body temperature is 98.6 degrees. When you start going about that even with a fever of 105 or 104 can cause seizures and death. The heat index in the car was 120 degrees at its max of what we believe," said Rutherford.
Sheriff Lott said the solicitor's office determined this incident as an accident and the father would not be charged.
Lott mentioned that the father worked at a manufacturing plant and had a lot of things going on at work that he was dealing with.
“Unfortunately sometimes the work and personal stuff takes over what you should be focusing on. I think that’s what happened today," said the sheriff.
The sheriff and coroner both asked that everyone continues to keep this family in their prayers.
MORE NEWS: Solicitor: Duncan man sentenced for burglary, gun thefts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.