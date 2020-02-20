GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Coroner's Office is investigating a collision that unfolded in the northern part of the county Thursday evening.
The office says the collision happened on Geer Highway, near Church of God Circle and about 12 miles north of Travelers Rest. We later learned from the office two people died, and that a large truck was involved.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 8:30 p.m. They later released more details about what happened.
According to SCHP, an SCDOT dump truck with snow plow and a Chevy Camaro were traveling west on Geer Highway before the collision, while a Mini Cooper traveled east. Troopers say the driver of the Camaro drove left of center and hit the Mini Cooper head-on. As a result, the Camaro then hit the dump truck and overturned.
The drivers of the Mini Cooper and the Camaro were pronounced dead.
SCHP continues to investigate.
