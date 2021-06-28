SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Officials with Spartanburg Water, the Commission of Public Works and the City of Spartanburg unveiled recent improvements made to Lake Bowen Park, according to a release from Spartanburg Water.
Spartanburg Water says they held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday to reveal the changes that they say were made with concerns to safety and convenience to park visitors.
An additional ramp was added to the park that is to be designated for motorized boats and watercraft, with an already existing boat ramp assigned for non-motorized boats, according to the release.
Another change to the park includes added parking for vehicles without boat trailers and designated parking for vehicles with boat trailers, Spartanburg Water says.
South Carolina state senator Josh Kimbrell, City Councilwoman Ruth Littlejohn and Spartanburg Sanitary Sewer District commissioner Jeff Horton attended a ribbon cutting to reveal the changes, according to Spartanburg Water.
