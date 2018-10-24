FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Frederick T. Hopkins, the man accused of firing upon Florence police and Florence County deputies, now faces a second murder charge following the death of an FCSO deputy.
The Richland County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that the attempted murder charge for Hopkins was upgraded to murder following the death of Investigator Farrah Turner.
Turner passed away October 22 as a result of the injuries she sustained on October 3. She was among the 7 law enforcement officials shot while attempting to serve a warrant to Hopkins' son, Seth Hopkins, for criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The first officer who died as a result of the gunfire was Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, who was with the department for more than 30 years.
