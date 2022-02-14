LANDRUM, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Fire Department said a child was sent to the hospital this afternoon after being hit by a tractor near Clearwater Road in Landrum.
Officials said the child was alert and crying when crews arrived at the scene. According to officials, EMS chose to airlift the child to Greenville for further treatment.
We are working to learn more about this situation. We will update this story as more details are released.
