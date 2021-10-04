WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A fisherman from Simpsonville who went missing Sunday has been found, according to Oconee County Emergency Management.
Fifty-eight-year-old Jeffrey Griffith was found safe near the Chatooga River on the Georgia side Monday around 11 a.m.
Griffith is in stable condition but has hurt his leg, according to the department.
Griffith is in a deep part of the woods in the area and a National Guard chopper is trying to reach Griffith.
Oconee County Emergency Management and other crews are looking for a fisherman from Simpsonville who went missing on Sunday.
Griffith of was last seen Friday, Oct. 1 and was reported missing Saturday, Oct. 2, according to Griffith's family.
Deputy Director for Emergency Management in Oconee County Scott Smith said crews began their search after a call came in at 2 p.m. Sunday saying Griffith's car was found in the Cherry Hill Recreation Area.
Smith said the Oconee County Dive team, Oconee County Emergency Management and Oconee county Fire Rescue ended their search when it got unsafe for crews.
"We’re going to concentrate on the rivers, the trails, the little spur trails they have along the Chatooga River we know that fisherman like to go to. With the rain we’ve have an increase in water coming down the River so that’s a concern for everybody involved," said Smith.
