ATLANTA (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) and the Federal Railroad Authority (FRA) are asking for public comments on a proposed high-speed passenger rail service between Atlanta and Charlotte that would pass through the Upstate.
Two of the three proposed routes include stops in Anderson County.
Follow this link to make public comments on the proposed routes until Monday, November 4: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AtlCha19
Below are details on the three possible routes:
1. SOUTHERN CRESCENT ROUTE
The Southern Crescent route follows the Norfolk Southern rail corridor which currently hosts Amtrak service between Atlanta and Charlotte. Stations on this route include:
- Charlotte Gateway
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport
- Gastonia
- Spartanburg
- Greer
- Greenville
- Clemson
- Toccoa
- Gainesville
- Suwanee
- Doraville
- Downtown Atlanta
- Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport
The Southern Crescent Route utilizes an existing rail line, however it provides the slowest service of the three potential routes. This route has no stop in Anderson County.
2. INTERSTATE 85 ROUTE
The I-85 route follows the interstate right-of-way between Atlanta and Charlotte. Stations on this route include:
- Charlotte Gateway
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport
- Gastonia
- Spartanburg
- Greenville
- Anderson
- Suwanee
- Doraville
- Downtown Atlanta
- Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport
The I-85 route utilizes interstate right-of-way, however it has the greatest capital costs of the three routes. This route has one stop in Anderson County, to be located along I-85.
3. GREENFIELD ROUTE
The Greenfield route would follow a newly constructed, dedicated rail corridor. Stations on this route include:
- Charlotte Gateway
- Charlotte Douglas International Airport
- South Gastonia
- Greenville-Spartanburg Airport
- Anderson
- Athens
- Suwanee
- Doraville
- Downtown Atlanta
- Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport
The Greenfield route offers the fastest travel times and the highest projected ridership of the three alternative routes. This route has one stop in Anderson County, and because of its location south of the City of Anderson, could provide considerable economic stimulus to this area of the county.
More information: www.dot.ga.gov/IS/Rail/AtlantatoCharlotte.
RELATED CONTENT
Trains would fly through Georgia, Carolinas at up to 220 mph
Open house showcases possible high-speed rail line connecting Atlanta and Charlotte; would run through Upstate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.