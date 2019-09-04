(FOX Carolina) As the Carolinas prepare for Hurricane Dorian's arrival, officials are warning of toxic, and potentially deadly, carbon monoxide poisoning.
North Carolina's Division of Public Health strongly advocates against using gasoline-powered generators, outdoor grills and camp stoves in enclosed places.
Burning fuel results in the emission of the colorless, odorless gas that can be deadly within minutes. When in confined places, carbon monoxide can build up to deadly levels quickly.
Low levels can still greatly impact those who come into contact with the gas. Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, nausea, headaches, confusion or fainting.
It is highly recommended that anyone experiencing any of the above symptoms get fresh air immediately, and seek medical attention.
Some North Carolinians have passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning in past hurricane situations when a generator is running inside.
To stay safe, officials recommend the following precautions:
- Do not use gasoline-powered tools or engines in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces. Use them outdoors, at least 20 feet from doors, windows and air vents.
- Do not use charcoal grills or propane stoves indoors, even in a fireplace.
- Never use the stove or other gas appliances to heat your home.
- Do not idle your car, truck or other vehicle in the garage, even if the garage door to the outside is open. Fumes can build up quickly in the garage and living area of your home.
- Keep rooms well ventilated.
- Read and follow all instructions that accompany fuel-burning devices. Use the proper fuel and make sure there is enough air for ventilation and fuel burning.
- Install and maintain a carbon monoxide alarm in your home.
More information on carbon monoxide poisoning can be found here.
MORE NEWS:
'We need help': Rescuers in Bahamas face a blasted landscape
Governor issues evacuation orders for North Carolina's barrier islands
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.