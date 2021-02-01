GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- It’s the second COVID-19 scam we’ve talked to South Carolina emergency management about in less than a week.
The scam revolves around people buying a card showing they are exempt from wearing a mask because of a pre-existing condition.
Many local mask ordinances do not include exemptions for people with disabilities in the south east ADA Center says businesses should work to accommodate people with disabilities by offering things like curbside pick up.
However, these cards are completely fake and official say paying for one doesn’t change that businesses may require you to wear a mask.
“They look official, they don’t look cheaply made, the fact is there’s no truth behind them and it’s completely false,” Brandon LaVorgna said. LaVorgna is with South Carolina Emergency Management.
He said the agency is getting reports throughout the state of people creating these fake credentials saying they don’t have to wear a mask.
“They’re not a real thing. It looks so credible and they could be coming from someone who also looks credible online. That’s the problem with social media. You can be anything online,” LaVorgna said
We called an upstate business, and then we won’t disclose, who claim to sell these cards through social media post.
"They have the ability to smooth talk their way into their lives and into wallets and personal information. And their long-term effects can be devastating especially with your personal information, if your identity stolen, it could really ruin your financial life.”
The phony card even prints the department of justice logo to appear more legitimate. Officials say “Rely on Real” before getting ripped off. They say you can report to local law enforcement.
MORE NEWS: City shifts Chaudoin into role as Greenwood's police chief
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.