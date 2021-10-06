BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - As the holidays approach, Broad River Fire and Rescue is reminding people to keep an eye out after a well-known church in Black Mountain was vandalized.
Someone threw several rocks at a stain glass window at Clear Branch Baptist Church sometime between noon and 1 p.m. on Tuesday, according to fire officials.
"Sadly the Church had been closed for some time but has a lot of history in Broad River. For those familiar the stained glass windows all have family names," said the department.
The department said a church member went back on Wednesday to place a board over the opening and prevent more damage. Upon arrival, there was an abandoned white vehicle who deputies said was not related to the damage.
"As Holidays approach we just wanted to remind everyone to be more vigilant and keep an eye out," said the department.
MORE NEWS: Upstate doctor discusses national diaper shortage, how to get help if needed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.