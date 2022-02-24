GATLINBURG, TN (FOX CAROLINA) - Officials with the Great Smoky Mountain National Park say a kayaker drowned on a river in the mountains.
According to officials, park rangers were notified at 2:18 p.m. by 34-yearold Megan Thompson's friends that she had disappeared underwater and not resurfaced along the Oconaluftee River near Smokemont. Campground.
Witnesses say Thompson floated over swift rapids before being penned between a fallen tree and the riverbank. They say at 2:57 p.m., emergency responders freed Thompson's body and removed her from the river where she was pronounced dead by the medical examiner.
