ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of N.C. William Stetzer said a woman has been sentenced to over 20 years for distributing narcotics resulting in death.
According to Stetzer, Shannon White, 44, who is an enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and resident of the Cherokee Indian Reservation, was involved in distributing narcotics in and around Jackson and Swain Counties.
Officials said trial evidence showed that on Jan. 27, 2019, a victim ordered heroin from White. White supplied the victim with a substance White believed to be heroin but turned out to be fentanyl. Trial testimony showed the victim overdosing from the fentanyl provided by White. White continued to sell narcotics even after she became aware of the victim's death, and falsely accused two other individuals of committing the crime.
Stetzer said on Thursday, White was sentenced to 21 years in prison for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death. In addition, Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger ordered White to serve three under court supervision after she is released from prison. She is currently in custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.
