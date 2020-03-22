PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Pickens County Emergency Services says they were called out to Lake Jocassee early Sunday morning in reference to a person who'd fallen down a waterfall.
According to emergency management, the call came in just a little before 4 a.m. on March 22. A woman had reportedly fallen down the waterfall and was injured.
Both Pickens County Emergency Management and Oconee County Emergency Management teams responded to the scene, though Pickens County took the lead.
Officials say their teams were unable to reach the woman, so they requested the assistance of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (HART). The SC HART is composed of personnel from both the National Guard and State Fire.
SC HART rescuers were able to get to the woman, and transported her to an area hospital immediately via their helicopter. Her condition remains unknown at this time.
