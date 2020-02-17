FAIRFOREST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- In the past year at Westview-Fairforest Fire Department, seven firefighters have each welcomed a new baby to their family, according to a social media post.
The department posted a congratulations on their Facebook page:
The post lists six of the seven firefighters, holding their newest family additions.
"From left to right are: Capt. Josh Hannigan with Gavin, FF/EMT Blake Cole with Lucas, FF/EMT Darby Rollins with Lane, Lt. Jason Merchant with Colten, FF Dominic Wirthlin with Remmington and FF/EMT Troy Beaudoin with Logan. Missing from this photo is Bryan Lee and his baby girl Layla."
